Vegas Vanguard is a nonprofit drumline group that is set to compete in the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio next week.

Currently, the group has the highest score in the country in the Percussion Independent A Class.

The organization hosted a send-off show at UNLV Saturday, where they performed their top-rated show in front of fans.

"The power that they bring to an audience member in front of them is staggering," said Vegas Vanguard instructor Kyle Bissantz, "The sound of these drums in a booming gym - you feel it."

Previously, Vegas Vanguard has won two bronze medals and a silver medal from 2011-2013. And while they try not overhype their chances, they're at the very least confident as they make their way to the World Championships.

"We're hoping to maybe steal a medal," said Riley Reed, who plays tenor drums. "It just depends on how well the show goes."

Next week they'll head to a preliminary competition hosted at Northern Kentucky University, followed by finals at the University of Dayton.

You can learn more about Vegas Vanguard here.