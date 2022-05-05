Las Vegas Cure 4 The Kids Foundation gets 'Star Wars' visit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the characters from the galaxy far, far away stopped by the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in Las Vegas.

It was all about putting a smile on the kids faces.

"They spend long days here at our clinic receiving chemotherapy and other treatments," said Katherine Salkanovic, director of Patient Experience for Cure for The Kids. "So, to be here for long hours when you see a Star Wars character come through the door, it truly puts a smile on their face. It literally makes their day."

"May the 4th Be With You" originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest. It's a play on the iconic Jedi blessing: "May the force be with you".