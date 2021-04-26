Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reminding tourists that Vegas is ready and open for business

THE LAS VEGAS CONVENTION AND VISITORS AUTHORITY HAS LAUNCHED A NEW AD CAMPAIGN TITLED “VEGAS YOU.” — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has launched a new ad campaign titled “Vegas You.”

The LVCVA says the purpose of the campaign is to serve as a reminder that Las Vegas is ready and excited to welcome visitors.

Vegas You capitalizes on the restless sentiment felt throughout the country and embodies the freedom of choice to live life to the fullest, by offering an escape into the adult freedom that only Las Vegas has to offer.

The Dance showcases Vegas as the backdrop where visitors are invited to revel in their freedom through a variety of fast-moving Vegas scenes. It also emphasizes that Las Vegas gives visitors experiences they can't find anywhere else and a place to become someone else, let go, and live in the moment.

“The new Vegas You campaign reminds travelers that Las Vegas is open, ready and excited to welcome them,” says Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The Dance, the first ad from the new campaign, evokes the feeling of freedom that has become synonymous with the Vegas experience."

The Dance was shot at several locations across the destination including Circa Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to capture the uniqueness of Las Vegas that visitors have come to know and expect.

