Bulldog Air Conditioning and Heating is giving away a brand new unit in its Old and Ugly AC Contest.

From now through May 1, residents of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson can enter the contest online bulldogaclv.com for a chance to win. The contest’s winner will be announced in May and will receive a new 14 SEER AC Pro System, including installation. The value of the new AC unit and installation is $7,500.

Information on the contest is available online and on Bulldog’s Facebook page.

Old and Ugly AC Contest Rules: