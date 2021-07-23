Las Vegas company getting women healthier, one armpit at a time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When three of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer, Ira Green knew something had to change. She went from being a financial advisor, owning her own firm, to starting an all natural deodorant company.

FREEDOM INC.

It is a Nevada Built business made by women, for women.

"Smell that," says Ira Green, Founder and CEO of Freedom Inc. "That smells nice. What is that?" asks Todd.

"Isn't that beautiful?" asks Green. "Smells like, what is that, coconut oil or something," says Todd. "It is! All right. Good job," says Green. "What do I win?" asks Todd. "You get a deodorant or something. I'll give you a sanitizer," says Green.

GET WOMEN HEALTHIER

Green lived up to her word, I scored some hand sanitizer and the mother of three daughters also feels like she scored a home run, after making the drastic career change.

"I had to do this. My whole goal was to get women healthier, one armpit at a time, you know, and I had to make it better," says Green.

NATURAL DEODORANT

What she created, is Freedom natural deodorant. A Nevada Built company she believes is unlike any of the other natural deodorants she's tried.

"I don't want to smell like a tree. I don't want to smell like myself sometimes, you know, and a couple hours into it, I'm sitting there going, (makes sniffing sound) what is it and it's me and it's not working," says Green.

"We're in Las Vegas. It's hot here. Right? So I want to be healthy, but I don't want to be stinky. So that's where Freedom came about and it literally started in my kitchen," says Green.

SECRET RECIPE

Green says Freedom doesn't use antiperspirant, aluminum or perfumes, just all natural ingredients.

"I can't give you guys my secret recipe. But I'm going to show you right now. This is coconut oil. We put coconut oil and shea butter in there, and this is straight powder. This is flour. It's a tapioca starch or arrowroot that we use. I mean, this you could bake a cake with. Right? Fry up some potatoes with that," says Green.

SHOWER SPRAY

"This is pure eucalyptus oil that you spray in your shower. Wait till you smell this," says Green. "Wow! Man," says Todd. "Right? Opens you right up," says Green. "Opens you right up," says Todd.

"Right up, and you just spray that into your shower," says Green. "In the shower, you spray this and that just changes your world?" asks Todd. "Oh, my gosh. Your whole day starts out or ends up being beautiful," says Green.

That spray costs up to $35, a stick of deodorant can cost up to $17. Freedom's products are now being sold in Mexico, Canada and across the U.S., including some of the spas on the strip.

CREATED SCENTS

"I create all the scents," says Green. "Have you really?" asks Todd. "I do. I do," says Green. "And it took you five years to get to this point. That's incredible. That's pretty quick to get all of this in five years," says Todd. "It doesn't feel like it's been that quick. It's like I've been doing that for a much longer," says Green.

"I can't even tell you how many armpits we have to smell," says Green. "If it doesn't pass the stink test. It literally doesn't pass," says Todd. "It doesn't pass. It doesn't pass. It's okay, hold on, we got to do something better," says Green.

Now Green has set her sights on getting Freedom into grocery stores.

"Oh! I'm so excited. Kroger, Kroger. We just launched Kroger. So we actually have a special price on Kroger right now for our deodorants and our deodorant sprays as well," says Green.

FIGHTING CANCER

Kroger, of course owns Smith's. Green has also pledged to support the American Cancer Society and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Green is offering KTNV viewers 25% off their next purchase when you use the discount code: KTNV25.