LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two local non-profits are teaming up to help kids who have lost loved ones and they're showing what it means to be positively Las Vegas.

The Assistance League of Las Vegas donated more than 100 new teddy bears to Adam's Place.

The teddy bears will be given to children at Camp Cope, a 6-week program teaching young people ages 5 to 18 healthy coping skills after losing someone they love.