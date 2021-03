LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is marking World Poetry Day by unveiling the sidewalks on 3rd Street that are now engraved with the words of 10 local poets.

The engravings are on 3rd Street between Hoover and Gass.

It's part of a joint effort between the city and Poetry Promise, Inc.

According to city staff, the 3rd street improvement project began about 3-1/2 years ago.