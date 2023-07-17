Las Vegas Bolden Area police officer gives personal shoes to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer from the LVMPD's Bolden Area Command offered his own shoes to people in need.

A tweet posted Wednesday showed a video of officer Mendez giving his personally owned shoes to people walking around in the heat.

"We don't want anyone stepping around in this heat without adequate footwear," police said in their Twitter post.

Officer Mendez took some of his personally owned shoes & gave them to persons in need. We don’t want anyone stepping around in this heat without adequate footwear. Thank you Officer for this kind act! 👞 #BACBestAreaCommand #BoldenPride #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/9Qa8szRmiK — Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) July 12, 2023

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department thanked the officer for the kind act.

The substation for LVMPD's Bolden Area Command is located near downtown at Vegas Drive and MLK Boulevard according to their Facebook.