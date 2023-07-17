Las Vegas Bolden Area police officer gives personal shoes to those in need

Watch Now
Officer Mendez with LVMPD's Bolden Area Command gave his personal shoes to people in need, saying they do not want people outside without adequate footwear.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer from the LVMPD's Bolden Area Command offered his own shoes to people in need.

A tweet posted Wednesday showed a video of officer Mendez giving his personally owned shoes to people walking around in the heat.

"We don't want anyone stepping around in this heat without adequate footwear," police said in their Twitter post.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department thanked the officer for the kind act.

The substation for LVMPD's Bolden Area Command is located near downtown at Vegas Drive and MLK Boulevard according to their Facebook.

