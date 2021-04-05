Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair April 17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the main concourse.

The following organizations will be present to share information on requirements for the following positions:

- Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark – retail sales associates, operations crew members, fan experience ambassadors

- WeServe – guest services

- ABM – event cleaners and housekeeping

- Contemporary Services Corporation – security

Attend the job fair, meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for all current positions.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Standard entry rules apply. Masks are required. Temperature checks upon arrival.

All interviews will follow COVID safety measures and social distancing will be enforced.