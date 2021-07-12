Las Vegas art gallery offering 'Made in Vegas' art competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local artists have a shot at showcasing their work on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Park West Gallery is at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is hosting a "Made in Vegas" competition.

"The main goal is just to get more exposure for those local artists and we are super excited to see what comes out of it,” said Candice Vergis, gallery director."Thousands of people come through all the time. So, if you want eyeballs on your artwork, come on in and submit."

Ten artists will be chosen and one overall winner will also earn a one-year contract.

The deadline to submit is July 25.