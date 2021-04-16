Las Vegas area students spend time with first responders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas spent some time getting to know area police officers, paramedics and firefighters on Thursday.

Organizers say events like this are an important tool in building bridges with the community.

"It's really great for these kids to interact with first responders in a positive way," said Restorative Practices Coordinator Mitchell Boisseau. "Not when they have to dial 9-1-1, or not when they're being pulled over in trouble."

"It really gives them a chance to see these first responders as real people."

The kids also got to learn about what it takes to do some of these jobs.