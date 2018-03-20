Las Vegas air conditioning company helps out man in need

For 57-year-old Joseph Leonardo, the road has been anything but smooth recently. He’s been in and out of the hospital for months.

“They said the infection never left your body and that we're going to need to cut off your leg.”

First losing his leg, Leonardo then lost sight in his right eye.

"I've been a professional poker dealer for 25 years and now only seeing half the table, I can't deal.”

Now unable to work, and as the bills stack up, things got worse when his air conditioner stopped working.

Leonardo was told a new unit would be thousands of dollars that he simply didn’t have. But that all changed, when he got a call from a local air conditioning company.

"Great news, great news! We're going to give me a unit to you,” says Leonardo. “I was shocked.”

The next day, Goettl Air Conditioning had crews out working in a team effort to get the new unit installed on the roof.

“It's very heartwarming to do that and it's important for us to get back to the community like that because it makes a difference,” says Stan Chan, Goettl Air Conditioning.

Leonardo, beyond grateful for the new unit.

“As soon as it got running it was a godsend,” says Leonardo. “It's like a giant weight lifted off my shoulders. "