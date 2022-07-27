Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces giving away tickets to game at Mammovan event

The Las Vegas Aces is hosting a special Mammovan screening on August 3.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 27, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are hosting a Mammovan screening event on August 3. The team partnered with the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan.

The event is from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at Cambridge Family Health Center.

The press release said that appointments must be made in advance by calling 1-877-581-6266, option 1. Incentives and other prizes are said to be offered to women screened that day.

The releases continues saying that each patient who receives a mammography screening at the event will receive a pair of tickets to the Aces game on August 11, which is also the Aces Breast Health Awareness Night.

