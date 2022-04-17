Las Vegas Aces donates to Klothes 4 Kids

(KTNV) — From hoops to helping out, members of the Las Vegas Aces' front office team drove the Aces branded truck filled with clothes and giveaways to donate to local non-profit, Klothes 4 Kids.

"It means a lot. I've always been an Aces fan," said Nijel Murray, Founder of Klothes 4 Kids. "I've lived here in Las Vegas. I went to every single playoff game last season, but it just goes to show they are not only in the city but they are in the community as well, making efforts to better the community by doing things like this, so it's really awesome to see."

Klothes 4 Kids was founded in 2017 by 14-year-old Murray after a kid was fostered by his family. His brother's clothes were either too big or too small, and he was embarrassed to wear them. He had school the next day, so Nijel’s parents scrambled to purchase clothing for him.

Seeing the stress of his parents and the sadness of his foster brother, Murray knew he didn't want other kids and families to experience this, so he wanted to do something about it. That's why he created Klothes 4 Kids in the Las Vegas area, which collects and provides foster kids new clothing and basic necessities.