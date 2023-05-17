LAS canine handler honored with 2022 Canine Handler of the Year award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Koa has been named the 2022 Canine Handler of the Year.

The national honor is a first in history for the canine handler at Harry Reid International Airport.

"This is a big accomplishment in my career," said recipient Koa.

Koa was recognized last week during the agency's annual honorary awards celebration.

He says this award was a career goal of his.

"This is something that I wanted to achieve before I ended my career as a canine handler," he said.

TSA spokesperson, Lorie Dankers says Koa took the top spot out of 400 canine handlers across the country. She tells Channel 13 that Koa's commitment and leadership made him the obvious choice.

"It's just really great to see one of our own recognized and to see him vetted the way he is," Dankers said.

Koa trains his German Shorthaired Pointer, Bubba, and also acts as lead trainer for other canine teams within the local TSA department. He develops scenarios to test dogs and their handlers to help improve their skill set.

This ensures security checkpoints operate smoothly.

"I set targeted training for all the other canine teams here, and that makes everyone else at the airport and our team perform better screenings at TSA," said Koa.

Koa says he hopes to work with Bubba together for many years to come.