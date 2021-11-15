Enchant Christmas hosting 'Knight of Giving' with Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Enchant says it's overjoyed to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host a special ‘Knight of Giving’ on Dec. 13.

Holiday and sports fans are welcome to this special evening of showing your team spirit while giving back to the community, all while having fun at the most magical holiday attraction taking place at the Las Vegas Ballpark from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2.

Proceeds from this evening will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports multiple local nonprofits and organizations that make a difference in the community every day through youth sports and education, first responders, military, health and wellness, and much more.

Tickets for the Knight of Giving start at $29 for adults and $19 for children two through 12.

Children ages two and under are free.

Tickets or more information are available here.

“It’s an honor to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights,” says Kevin Johnston, CEO and founder of Enchant. “Our goal through the Knight of Giving is to not only raise money but to support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which does such an impactful job in the community. We’re excited to be joining forces and making this a memorable inaugural year.”

Guests will enjoy an evening of fun festivities with special appearances from the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, in addition to other VGK activations throughout the holiday village. Fans are encouraged to wear their warmest and coziest team apparel as they glide down the Ice Skating Trail and enjoy the wonders of the Christmas Light Maze and Village.

“We are thrilled to work with Enchant Christmas to celebrate the holiday season with the Knight of Giving,” said Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “This promises to be a festive, unique evening at the Las Vegas Ballpark and an opportunity for our fans to give back to the community through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.”

Enchant is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30-11:30 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 4:30-10:30 p.m. Enchant will be dark on Monday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Dec. 6. Tickets can be purchased here.

