Kittens found in T-Mobile Arena almost ready for adoption

LAS VEGAS — A cat and her five kittens somehow scored some of the hottest tickets in town: seats to the Vegas Golden Knights during the holiday season.

People working at the T-Mobile Arena found the momma cat, dubbed Lady of the Knights, and her five kittens after moving a set of bleachers.

The workers reached out to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions after finding the kittens.

“And they called us asked if we could take these kittens in if they could capture them, and they did. They got momma cat and all her kittens and brought them to us," Carol Fox, Executive Director of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, said.

The kittens are six-weeks-old and are currently in a foster home.

The foster parent, Avah Williams, is caring for the kittens until they are old enough to be adopted. She says this is the fourth time she fosters a litter of kittens for Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.

“It feels really good because you know you are helping the animals with what they need. It feels really good," Williams said.

Although Homeward Bound is hoping to find a home for the kittens as soon as possible, they are also reminding people of the responsibilities that come with being a pet owner.

“First and foremost, we want people to know that pets are not disposable. They are a member of the family, and they can last for 20 years. Don’t commit just because a kitten is cute. Commit because you want that pet to enjoy a long life," Fox said.

Homeward Bound is also asking people for donations to care for the kittens.

“We always help as many cats and kittens as we can, based on the resources we have available. We reach out to the community and ask for help when we got little projects like this. We ask people to donate to help cover our cost, so we can continue to do this for cats in our community that need our help," Fox said.

