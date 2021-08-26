Kid with rare condition surprised with service dog by Las Vegas valley nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At just 10 years old, Hayden Carey has a rare genetic issue. Only one of 10 humans in the world have been diagnosed with the condition that attacks his muscles and many vital organs.

Hayden also suffers from anxiety, ADHD and dyslexia. His parents say he becomes easily overwhelmed and frustrated, but he still works hard to overcome whatever he struggles with. Now, Hayden won’t have to face those challenges alone.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas valley nonprofit 4E Kennels Healing Hearts surprised Hayden at the City National Arena after Hayden’s hockey practice.

“We are here to give you your very own puppy. This is Knight. Your very own partner in crime,” said Jeanette Forrey, owner of 4E Kennels.

Surrounded by a crowd of family and friends, Hayden hugged and kissed his new best friend, a Goldendoodle puppy named Knight.

“I’m really excited. I always wanted a dog,” Hayden said. “I love the Golden Knights and I wanted to name it Golden Knight.”

A diehard Golden Knights fan and a talented hockey player himself, Hayden said he can’t wait to play fetch and teach Knight how to “sit.” His father said he and his wife researched service animals and read that Goldendoodles make excellent therapy dogs.

“This is just amazing,” said Josh Carey, Hayden’s father. “It was a surprise for him. We applied for it over the summer and he actually got a little sad when we told him that he would have to wait a little bit longer to get his dog.”

4E Kennels is a nonprofit that matches the perfect service dogs to those in need.

“Dogs, many times, know what we need before we even know,” Forrey said. “It’s just an incredible bond and power of the dog that is far-reaching that people are finally realizing all the good that a dog can do.”

Anyone interested in applying for a service dog can contact 4E Kennels, or you can sponsor a service dog to be gifted to someone deserving.

