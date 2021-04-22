Kentucky Derby Day parties in Las Vegas | 2021

The 147th Kentucky Derby is taking place May 1 in Louisville, Kentucky, but horse racing fans in Las Vegas will be watching.

Several local restaurants, bars and hotel-casinos will be offering specials for those fans on May 1.

Golden Circle Sportsbook

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Las Vegas will host an entertaining and exciting weekend on April 29 through May 2 as two major sporting events, the “Pro Football Draft” and “Derby Weekend”, take place and will be viewed by sports fans and bettors from around the world. The venue will serve drink specials for guests to enjoy all weekend long alongside televising both events on its sprawling video wall. Golden Circle will air all seven rounds of the draft on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as professional football teams make their player picks for the 2021 season. Guests that come to tune into live coverage of the Draft can enjoy special $5 drafts of Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top, Kilt Lifter, Heineken and Dos Equis. The 2021 Derby Weekend, a national sportsbetting event favorite, will take place on April 30 and May 1. Race fans who come in to watch the event can enjoy drink specials all weekend long, including: $10 Mint Juleps; $10 shots; and $8 drafts, $10 bottles and 4 for $30 beer buckets of Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider.

PT's Wings & Sports

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod will offer Derby Day viewing and rose-worthy refreshments at PT’s Wings & Sports and View Lounge, located adjacent to the William Hill Sports Book, on May 1. To commemorate the greatest two minutes of sports, PT’s Wings & Sports and View Lounge will offer a traditional mint julep, priced at $12; bourbon chocolate walnut pie, priced at $9 and a Woodford bourbon, cider martini, priced at $16. Every seat at PT’s Wings & Sports offers prime views of multiple sporting events and betting odds with tickers on every screen, including an 8’ x 28’ LED wall and 11’ x 25’ LED screen behind the bar, plus 10 HDTVs throughout the restaurant and beer hall. For convenient sports betting, guests may place wagers just steps away at William Hill Sports Book or inside the beer hall at a William Hill kiosk.

Rampart Casino

Horse racing fans can gallop over to Rampart Casino in Summerlin to experience all the excitement of the 147th annual Kentucky Derby. Back at its traditional time of year after being rescheduled in 2020, Derby festivities will take place throughout the weekend at the Twin Spires and culminate with “the greatest two minutes in sports.” On April 30, Betting Seminar and Raffle inside Cascade: Get to know the ins and outs of horse race betting from veteran handicapper Bob Ike and Race & Sports Manager Duane Colucci during a complimentary seminar. Those interested may place their Kentucky Derby selections at the event and be entered into a raffle to be held following the seminar.

On May 1, Kentucky Derby Hat Contest and Race Day Specials: In true Derby fashion, Rampart Casino is inviting guests to pull out their most eye-catching hats on race day for a chance to win $250 in free slot play. Participants can enter the contest at the Buffet in the hours leading up to the Derby and the winner will be selected before the start of the race.

At the Race & Sports Book, every $20 Derby bet placed will earn one drawing ticket into the race day raffle featuring prizes including $150 certificate to Hawthorn Grill, among other prizes. Guests that wager at least $50 will also receive a complimentary meal at Clubhouse Deli. Additionally, all casino bars will offer $2 Mint Juleps to keep racing fans refreshed throughout the entire day.

Rosina Cocktail Lounge at The Palazzo

On May 1 The Kentucky Derby, dubbed as “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” will take place and fans will have the perfect excuse to treat themselves with a Mint Julep. For those interested in a tasty twist to the classic Mint Julep, Rosina Cocktail Lounge on The Palazzo casino floor, offers six variations of the classic Mint Julep with their secret menu.

