Keep Las Vegas hydrated: Help Project H20 collect water donations ahead of summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nothing beats a bottle of water during summer in Las Vegas. However, water isn't accessible to everyone in the valley.

Channel 13 and Beasley Media Group are teaming up with Project H20 (benefiting The Salvation Army) to provide bottled water to the Las Vegas community — but we need your help.

Starting May 14, Project H20 encourages community members to donate cases of bottled water for their summer Water Drive.

As temperatures rise, just one case can make a difference and save a life. Water cases may be of any size and from any water brand, as long as they are unopened.

Donors can drop off water cases Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at KKLZ Studios, located at 2920 S. Durango Drive. (The studios are located off Durango Drive, close to the Edna Avenue intersection.) Donations are being accepted until May 17.