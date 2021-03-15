Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

JW Marriott holding two-day blood drive in April

items.[0].image.alt
Red Cross
blood donation
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 17:47:05-04

JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino, in conjunction with Vitalant, to host two-day blood drive April 3-4.

The team has extended donor hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for additional appointments.

While all blood types are needed, there’s a critical need for type O blood donations—the most transfused blood type.

Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving a Power Red donation when two units of red cells are given, and other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

- About 39% of the population is type O-positive—the most common blood type that can be given to nearly any other patient with a positive blood type.

- About 9% of the population is type O-negative—the universal blood type that can be transfused to patients with positive or negative blood types.

- Vitalant continues to test donations for COVID-19 antibodies; if positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from blood, platelet or plasma donations while the other blood components can help patients with serious medical conditions.

- There is no deferral period for whole blood donations for those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion.

- The community donors continue to be the key to saving lives in 2021.

Donors are encouraged to keep social distancing recommendations by scheduling an appointment online to reserve a spot by visiting their website.

Enter "RAMPART" as the code and donors are able to sign up for this blood drive, as well as other upcoming drives.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018