JW Marriott holding two-day blood drive in April

JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino, in conjunction with Vitalant, to host two-day blood drive April 3-4.

The team has extended donor hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for additional appointments.

While all blood types are needed, there’s a critical need for type O blood donations—the most transfused blood type.

Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving a Power Red donation when two units of red cells are given, and other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

- About 39% of the population is type O-positive—the most common blood type that can be given to nearly any other patient with a positive blood type.

- About 9% of the population is type O-negative—the universal blood type that can be transfused to patients with positive or negative blood types.

- Vitalant continues to test donations for COVID-19 antibodies; if positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from blood, platelet or plasma donations while the other blood components can help patients with serious medical conditions.

- There is no deferral period for whole blood donations for those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion.

- The community donors continue to be the key to saving lives in 2021.

Donors are encouraged to keep social distancing recommendations by scheduling an appointment online to reserve a spot by visiting their website.

Enter "RAMPART" as the code and donors are able to sign up for this blood drive, as well as other upcoming drives.