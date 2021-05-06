Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation receives student donation

Students at Henderson International School presented a check for $2,700 to former classmate Johnny Crisstopher and the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation.

Henderson International School students raised the funds when wearing free dress to school.

The mission of the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is to raise awareness of pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment, and - ultimately - a cure. All proceeds for the charity go directly toward the foundation.

Criss Angel has funded the operations of the foundation out of his own pocket since its inception in 2008.

It has now become his life's mission (after working with childhood causes since 2001) when recently his own child, Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 at 20 months old.

