A group of more than impressive North Las Vegas elementary school students are heading to the Robotics World Champion in Houston.

A team of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders from Jo Mackey Magnet School already won the Southern Nevada State Championship at the end of January.

Now, they are headed to Houston, Texas in a couple of weeks to compete against 100 other teams from more than 40 countries.

"What I see these kids get out of this program is something that means more to me than anything else," said head coach Rachel Kuntz.

This year, the competition theme is LEGO®.

All the teams are expected to build their robots out of LEGO® and then make the robots go on missions to do different things in order to collect points.

"Look at them!" said Kuntz. "They're working together. They're problem-solving. They're having fun. And you know, as a teacher, as a parent, I couldn't ask for more from my kids."

The team is still raising money to cover the cost of their trip to Houston if you want to help.