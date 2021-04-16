Jing Las Vegas adds roster of entertainment for Sunday brunch

JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is elevating Sunday brunch with an impressive roster of live entertainment.

Beginning at 11 a.m., guests can enjoy sounds by DJ Roger Gangi, paired with Asian-influenced brunch staples curated by Executive Chef Thomas Griese. The energy will build as we introduce percussionist Gabriel Santana, Rocco Barbato on the saxophone and The DJ Violinist Marlon Dasoul, alongside pop-up performances that will take place throughout the space.

Diners can take advantage of multiple photo opportunities and on-site activations courtesy of Ketel One Botanicals, including an Instagrammable floral backdrop.

A featured performance will begin at 3 p.m. with vocals by locally celebrated songstress Skye Dee Miles and The Royal Court. Guests are encouraged to stay through the evening and enjoy the restaurant’s bottle service and impressive cocktail offerings.

JING party brunch takes place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a dedicated brunch menu served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu is available for purchase throughout the day.

JING Las Vegas is located at 10975 Oval Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135.

Reservations are limited, call (725) 735-7172, or e-mail info@jingrestaurant.com.

Social distancing rules and regulations will be strictly enforced for all parties. For more information, visit their website.