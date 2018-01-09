Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Silver Sevens hotel-casino is offering a free dinner buffet today to all law enforcement personnel int he state with proper ID.

The High Roller Observation Wheel will "Go True Blue" tonight in support of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. It is scheduled to go blue at 5 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin will participate in Project Blue Light by lighting ONE Summerlin and the property blue. In addition, they will be visiting Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Area Command and dropping off 150 delicious goodies. Treats will also be provided for K9 offices.

More than a dozen Downtown Summerlin tenants are also offering special discounts for members of law enforcement.