J4NG program to host car parade for mental health this weekend

Students in the Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (J4NG) program at Legacy High School are participating in a series of projects surrounding mental health and wellness called, “Lifting Our Voices for Equity” (LOVE) Project.

As part of the project to raise awareness for mental health, students have organized a socially distant car parade down Las Vegas Blvd., where they will share uplifting and positive messages with posters displaying positive affirmations, decorated cars and noisemakers.

The event will be held on March 6 and will begin at Town Square Container Store parking lot. Then the parade will head North on Las Vegas Boulevard concluding at Vegas Indoor Skydiving.

The parade will start at 1 p.m.

The purpose of the “Make Noise for Mental Health Awareness” car parade is to encourage youth to identify challenges in their community and work collectively to make change through their local Career Association, ultimately working towards creating a more inclusive world.

Students within the program will be available to talk about the significance of this project and why they chose mental health as an important societal issue to bring awareness to, especially in youth.

James Parrish, the J4NG specialist at Legacy High School, has worked with the J4NG students to come up with meaningful ways to honor mental health awareness through various initiatives for the LOVE Project.

Parrish will kick off the parade with remarks about the project and the students’ efforts in researching and learning about mental illness.