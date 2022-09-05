'If You Give a Child a Book': Every $5 buys one new book for Southern Nevada's kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is on a mission to put brand new books into the hands of local kids with the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Each year, we ask you to help raise money to buy brand new books for local kids. We're partnering with Spread the Word Nevada to help area schoolchildren build home libraries.

All you have to do is visit ktnv.com/book to make a donation today. Every $5 donated buys one book.

A site facilitator in North Las Vegas shared how much these books mean to the kids who receive them:

"A lot of these kids are excited because they've learned how to read, and they can read to their little brothers and sisters, and then we see those kids in the program in the next few years, too," said Jennifer Hanna with Ronnow Elementary. "So it's just amazing to me what little amount of time you can do that will actually help a child."

By some estimates, 25 million children in the U.S. can’t read proficiently.

“One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is the number of books they have in their home,” said Meredith Delaney, who helps coordinate the "If You Give a Child a Book" project.

PROMOTING LITERACY: 'Give a Child a Book' campaign helps fuel dreams, plants seeds for success

Keep in mind, no donation is too small and no donation is too big. Together, we can improve child literacy across Southern Nevada.

"If You Give a Child a Book" is promoted in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation, the philanthropic branch of KTNV's parent company, E.W. Scripps.