LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's National Bike To Work Day and you can grab some free gear to make your bike ride to work more safely.

Regional Transportation Commission of Nevada is teaming up with the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition in honor of National Bike To Work Day.

They're giving out free lights, bright-colored T-shirts and helmets at the RTC Bike Center.

You can pick up the items downtown between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.