'It's a pleasure to be recognized,' WWII veteran, airman celebrates 102nd birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Its a very special Wednesday for one Las Vegas resident!

Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Lester McCants, turned 102 years old.

In honor of his birthday and his service in World War II, the Department of Veterans Services honored him and other veterans in a ceremony. Lieutenant McCants was previously honored by former President Barack Obama's administration.

McCants says it's a pleasure to be recognized.

"The recall from guys that I work with, the people I served with, it makes you feel very humble," he said. "Just seeming happy to be here, to be with new friends and to receive the accolades, its really outstanding. Thank you very much."

McCants was also among the first 100 pilots to train with the "First Tuskegee Airmen." The elite all-Black U.S. pilot infantry that helped bring victory during WWII.