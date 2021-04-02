Watch
Inside look at new Las Vegas valley casino: The Pass

Here's an inside look at the Pass casino in downtown Henderson.
Posted at 12:28 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 03:28:26-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Pass casino is officially open in downtown Henderson where the El Dorado used to be.

Everything is updated now. The casino's owner says the building underwent a complete overhaul in just 60 days.

"We think we're gonna make a big difference here in Henderson, especially in the Water Street District," said owner Joseph Desimone.

"We're not done," he said. "We're gonna continue to increase the experience for people and make it a better place for people to come."

The El Dorado was in that location for 60 years before being sold this year.

