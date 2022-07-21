LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Injured Police Officers Fund honored three fallen officers Wednesday during their monthly meeting.

Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd, officer Jason Swanger, and Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May, were all honored by family and fellow officers.

The "IPOF" helps officers families after a tragic loss both financially and with emotional support.

Nevada State Police Lt. Chelsea Stuenkel says it's important law enforcement families know they have a team always ready and available to support them.

“We have to let the families know we're a forever family," said Stuenkel. "We will always remember [the fallen officers] and cherish the memories we have with their loved ones.”

If you would like to donate to the IPOF, click here.