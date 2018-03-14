Fatburger announced on Feb. 21 that the vegan “bleeding burger,” Impossible Burger, will be available at all domestic locations across America, including in Las Vegas.

It will be featured on Fatburger menus with traditional toppings including lettuce, tomato, mustard, onion and pickle relish.

The patty itself is made from water, wheat, coconut oil, potatoes, and heme. According to Impossible Foods, which created the patty, heme is a molecule that's responsible for the taste and smell of meat, though it can also be found in plants.

Impossible Foods says that they've figured out a way to extract heme from plants and produce it through fermentation, similar to how Belgian beer is made. Once heme is added to the veggie patty, the burger gains a meaty taste.

Diners can also customize their order with the restaurant’s other, non-vegan friendly add-ons like chili, egg and bacon.