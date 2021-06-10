Impact Las Vegas awards $67K grant to nonprofit

The members of Impact Las Vegas, a Nevada nonprofit women’s collective giving organization in its eighth grant year, voted on June 5 to award their $67,0000 grant to The Just One Project.

The Just One Project was founded in 2014 on the belief that one person, Just One, could make the difference in the life of another. In the last three years, The Just One Project has grown to be the largest distributor of groceries to food insecure individuals in Nevada with a mission to keep the community connected by inspiring people to get involved, give back, and make a difference.

The Just One Project has four programs driving the organization: Community Market, Home Delivered Grocery Program, Pop Up & Give Mobile Market and Youth Programs. They remove barriers for their clients by having limited to no eligibility criteria and they increase access to food by serving multiple days per week, delivery for all ages, and food assistance on the weekends.

In 2020, they were able to provide 7,000,000+ pounds of groceries to 386,769 residents of Southern Nevada.

With a $67,000 grant from Impact Las Vegas, The Just One Project will be able to expand their food rescue and home delivered grocery program by purchasing a refrigerated box truck. A refrigerated box truck will help them collect large food donations and safely store and transport the food in the refrigerated unit, keeping the food at a safe temperature during the warmer months and allowing them to make bulk deliveries to homebound clients.

This funding will result in 25,000 pounds of food recovered from local retailers and partners and 20,833 meals distributed to 35,000 clients each year.

According to Founder and Executive Director, Maureen Romito, the 2021 grant award of $67,000 represents the combined giving from sixty-sever Impact Las Vegas Members.

In February 2021, Impact Las Vegas received grant letters of inquiry from 77 Southern Nevada nonprofits. Members then narrowed the field to 16 organizations who submitted full grant applications. In April, Member volunteers scored and evaluated these applications, choosing four semi-finalists for virtual site visits in May.

Two Finalists made short presentations to all Impact Las Vegas Members on June 5 where each member voted and chose the organization's eighth grant recipient.