Imagine Dragons’ Tyler Robinson Foundation raises $2.6M at 7th annual Rise Up Gala

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The seventh annual Rise Up Gala raised over $2.6 million for the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, the sold-out event was held at the outdoor pavilion at the Wynn Las Vegas and was attended by 660 guests with surprises and an exclusive performance by the band Imagine Dragons.

The Grammy award-winning band nonprofit is behind the TRF organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

Lead singer Dan Reynolds pledged a $50,000 donation to TRF if a guest was willing to sing “Radioactive” on stage. Cooper Sandoval, a TRF Ambassador from Reno, took the mic and performed the band’s hit single, according to an event spokesperson.

A painting by Neal Portnoy also sold for $5,000 to the band's drummer with that money going to the TRF.

Additionally, the Rise Up Gala honored those who have made notable contributions to TRF through direct personal efforts, philanthropic support, or by raising public awareness for pediatric cancer. This year’s honorees included TRF Community Impact honoree Intermountain Healthcare, Team TRF honoree Richard Rundle Elementary School and TRF Legacy Award honoree Matthew Frazier and John C. Kish Foundation.

TRF has served the pediatric cancer community for the past eight years and has provided support to more than 2,000 families and raised more than $12 million, according to an event press release.

More information on the foundation can be found here.