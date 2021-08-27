Imagine Dragons to perform homecoming concert at Bonanza High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walmart says it is turning up the volume on the back-to-school season, through a series of free “Homecoming Concerts” featuring some of music’s biggest acts.

Imagine Dragons will be taking the stage for students and teachers at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 27.

It truly is a homecoming because lead singer Dan Reynolds is an alum of the school.

Imagine Dragons is just one of three performers returning to their alma maters for the concert series. Chance the Rapper and Kane Brown are the other two performers.

At the close of each concert, for a grand encore, there will be a surprise for the school to inspire and uplift everyone as they head back to class.

The concert will be tonight beginning at 8:30 pm.