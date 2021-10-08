Hundreds set to volunteer for 2021 Day of Caring in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday marks the 2021 United Way Day of Caring in Las Vegas! It’s the community’s largest day of action with dozens of volunteer opportunities to choose from.

The Kickoff Celebration is set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. 13 Action News Anchor Tricia Kean will be there to emcee the event.

In-person and virtual volunteer opportunities begin at 10 a.m. throughout the community. More than 500 volunteers are already signed up with room for more.

You can choose the volunteer project that matters most to you. To sign up for a project, click here.

