Hundreds of students, teachers volunteer in annual day of service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of students and teachers are set to participate in a mass volunteer day on Friday as part of the annual Spring Service event at Faith Lutheran Middle School.

“I’ve just really enjoyed chilling in the classroom with all my friends and just helping contribute,” said Bridget Stovall, a 7th grader.

Stovall joined her fellow classmates stuffed gift bags for nurses staff and residents who work at El Jen Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a convalescent hospital, and Wentworth Nursing, an assisted-living facility here in the Valley.

The Spring Service event was started 15 years ago by Faith Lutheran Middle School Principal Sarah Harper. She said as a mother and a principal, she is overjoyed by the connections students make with the community.

“We want to help instill a lifetime of serving others rather than just one day,” Harper said. “Our students are blessed, and they love this day. They are truly touched by it.”

Leonardo Gonzalez and Chase Garcia are 7th graders. This year they’re looking forward to planting flowers in miniature pots to give as gifts to nursing staff. Last year, they remember making blankets for children in need.

“Seeing the kids’ reactions when they get the gifts, I just like seeing that the most," said Gonzalez

“It felt really nice after making one," Garcia said. "Just knowing it would go to kids who aren’t as fortunate as us."

Students are also packing and distributing food boxes at the International Church of Las Vegas, and they’ll serve meals at Cup of Hope, a homeless shelter. Students will also clean and sort baby clothes as well as prepare baby bottles at the Women’s Resource Center near the medical district.

“Just being appreciative and just know that not everyone is as fortunate as we are,” said Rookie Shepard, an 8th grader at Faith Lutheran.

The student body and their teachers hope to inspire others to give back to the community.