NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department and their community partners hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday.

The event featured a giveaway of backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts, free food, free sport physicals and vision and dental checkups.

Some students also had the chance to interview for jobs.

The event was part of the North Las Vegas police program called Community Oriented Policing or COP for short.