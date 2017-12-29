How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas on a budget

The strip is great, but it can cost a lot of money and take time to plan.

There are some last minute and cheap New Year's Eve plans.

"Honestly, I've lived in Vegas for 25 years. I have done the strip many times, but at the end of the day the true thing about the new year for me is bringing it in with my friends who I feel most comfortable with," said Marissa Ziegler, the general manager of the Distill bar located at 6430 North Durango Drive.

Several bars around town take no cover, have free entertainment, and give a free champagne toast at midnight. That includes Distill, its sister bar Remedy, and Parkway Tavern. The great part here for locals: The drive will be short. Altogether, these bars have more than half a dozen locations all over the valley.

If you don't mind the crowds and you want to come someplace a little more iconic, there's always downtown Las Vegas and of course, there's plenty of parking.

"We're right off the freeway. We own two of our own parking garages so it won't be a problem," said Kevin Glass, the general manager of the Downtown Grand.

The Downtown Grand is offering some of the same stuff as the local bars. Plus there's a $40 bar crawl where you get four drinks and four appetizers.