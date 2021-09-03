Watch
Mama Gloria's food pantry in Las Vegas opens on National Food Bank Day

Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic, Inc is giving back on National Food Bank Day.
National Food Bank Day
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Food Bank Day is held on the first Friday in September every year.

The day encourages people to remember that no one should go to bed hungry.

Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic, Inc. is doing their part to help Southern Nevadans who struggle with food insecurity.

Beginning on Sept. 3 and every Friday thereafter, Horizon Ridge will open Mama Gloria's food pantry to the public.

To learn more about Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic, Inc., located at 1670 E. Flamingo, Suite A - click here.

