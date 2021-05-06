Hope Means Nevada hosting fundraiser at Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

On May 20, Hope Means Nevada, the community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces it will host a fundraising event at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Ferraro’s and UNLV’s Athletic Department, and HMN will be presented with a $10,000 check during the event.

NFL Cheerleader Kristina Cullinane, whose sister took her own life in 2016, will speak during the event about the importance of promoting teen mental wellness resources and support.

All funds raised will go toward public awareness campaigns around the importance of mental wellness and initiatives to connect youth and their families with mental health resources.

The cost will be $75 per person (100 percent of each ticket sold will benefit HMN)

Cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres are included.