Hope for Prisoners celebrates second chances Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hope for Prisoners recognized former inmates, along with the people who helped them along the way, during a luncheon on Friday.

Inspiring stories of men and women who successfully reintegrated into the community were shared at the event. Those recognized have never re-offended and are now making a positive impact on the people around them.

Hope for Prisoners has worked with more than 3,800 people.

"We have one of the best success rates in getting them full-time employed through our second chance employers," said founder and CEO Jon Ponder.

"And a recidivism rate that is so low that other jurisdictions from across our country are looking for us to replicate our model that was created right here in the great state of Nevada."

The event was also livestreamed into 21 prisons across the U.S. with the goal of sharing success stories of others like themselves.