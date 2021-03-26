Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions to host cat fundraiser event

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions presents the first ever CATurday Fun Fest, on May 1 at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

With a goal of raising awareness for Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions and their lifesaving programs, this fun-filled event will benefit a great cause—helping homeless cats in the greater Las Vegas Valley! The event is made possible thanks to Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

Festivities at CATurday Fun Fest will include:

- Cool vendors, featuring activities, merchandise, cat education, and music.

- Food trucks, including Starseeds, a unique vegan mobile market and kitchen with something for everyone, and Matsuri Las Vegas, an authentic Japanese food truck specializing in street food with omni and vegan options.

- Raffle contest with experiences, gift baskets and more from South Point Hotel & Casino, Henderson Pet Resort, MOTUM Athletics and Fitness, Las Vegas Plastic Surgery, Cloverpet and more; delicious edible prizes will include gift certificates from Carmine’s Pizza Kitchen, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Edible Arrangements and more.

- Receive one complimentary raffle ticket, per family, for stopping by.

- Receive three raffle tickets, per family, if you donate cat litter or cat food—shop preferred brands on Amazon or Chewy Wish Lists.

- Learn more about lifesaving programs and the mission of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.

- Sign up to become a volunteer or foster parent for kittens and cats in need.

- Appointment-based cat adoptions.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.