The traveling Vietnam Veterans War Memorial is in Las Vegas through Sunday.

The memorial wall is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., located at 500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., next to the Nevada Supreme Court building.

On Saturday, a full turkey luncheon with all the fixings will be offered for veterans from all wars and service and for those less fortunate. This luncheon is free to the public and will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the memorial site.