NV Energy Foundation is powering some goodwill Thursday with $30,000 donated veteran nonprofits around the state.

Each of them supports active duty military or military veterans. Customers got to decide on which nonprofits received the donations.

Locally, the UNLV Military and Veterans Service Center and the School of Medicine Veterans Dental Clinic was presented with a $10,000 check.

Second place winner Branded One Crossfit received $3,000 while Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Nevada, Inc., got third place and $2,000.