Guns to Hammers remodels Las Vegas disabled veteran's home

One local disabled veteran received a much needed remodel of his home to make it more accessible.

Guns to Hammers provides remodeling services for veterans with disabilities across the country. They constructed a bathroom for Edward Wiesing and also widened doorways and ramps inside his home to accommodate his wheelchair.

Wiesing says the help couldn't come soon enough.

"You can never repay them," he said. "You can put a dollar amount on the project, but to actually repay them would be impossible -- that's how overwhelming this whole thing is."