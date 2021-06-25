Historic Westside School looking for mural artists

The city of Las Vegas invites artists ages 18+ to submit their qualifications to paint an original mural inside the new design center at the Historic Westside School, located at 350 W. Washington Ave.

The mural theme will incorporate the history of the Historic Westside with a focus on building a bright future.

Three artists or teams of artists will be selected by an independent evaluation panel and asked to create and present a design proposal for an original, site-responsive mural that embodies the theme of the history of West Las Vegas, with an eye towards building a bright future. Selected artists or teams of artists will be compensated $200 for the design proposal presentation.

Artist selection will be based on the following criteria:

- Artistic excellence through the quality of past work

- Qualifications of the artist(s)

- Relevance and connection to overall project theme.

Interested artists should complete the Historic Westside School Design Center Mural Application before the July 19, 6 p.m. deadline for submissions.

See all the details for the project here. Artists are asked to submit the following documents and supporting materials electronically:

- Letter of Interest: Provide a letter describing your interest in the project.

- Resume or Curriculum Vitae: Detail your relevant professional experience in the art field.

- Images of Past Projects: Provide up to five images of past projects; include a description for each image.

- Three References: Please include the name and contact information for each reference.

For more information, contact Laura Machado, 702-229-4631 or email lmachado@lasvegasnevada.gov.