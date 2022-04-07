'High Rollers', the Las Vegas Aces' 50 and up dance team

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas Aces gear up for their 2022 Fall basketball season, the organization held auditions in search of dancers to help cheer them on.

While you may have heard of 'The Wild Card Crew', the Aces hype team, the Aces organization now has a new addition, the High Rollers.

The Las Vegas Aces, hosted their inaugural audition for the High Rollers Wednesday, and auditions for the return of the Wild Card Crew, Wednesday.

To be a part of the Wild Card dance crew, you've got to be at least 18 years-old and have tons of energy, as their job is to hype up the crowd during games and special events

But, for the High Rollers, the requirements are much different. You've got to have experience, and not just any experience, life experience, As these ladies are age 50 and older.

13 Action News spoke with some 'High Rollers' hopefuls, even some former Raiderettes, including Ana Maria Carrasco.

"About 25 years ago, I used to be a Raiderette. That's right, Old school!"

She says she danced with the Raiderettes from 1990 to 1995.

When asked, if the High Rollers could give the younger ladies a run for their money, Ana Maria replied, "Of course we can! Hello we're not dead! I was not ready to hang up my boots back then, and I've been ready ever since, putting smiles on peoples faces and getting out there".

"'I'm 64 and I'm going to have the time of my life", said Tina Flores, who is a big Las Vegas Aces fan.

We asked her, "What made you try out for the Las Vegas Aces dance team?"

Her reply, " That's a good question, I think just to get out and meet new people and have some fun with the new ladies. Whatever I can do to get the crowd excited, I want to be a part of it.

While some of the ladies were former Raiderettes and Pro-dancers, there were other ladies with no previous dance experience, proving no matter your age, the spirit of rhythm and dance never leave you.

"Come on now, just because we're older doesn't mean we can't do this, we can get out there and shake it like everybody else. Age is just a number it doesn't mean we don't have the skills or experience," said Ellen Jackson of Las Vegas.

For Ana Maria it was, "Just camaraderie, meeting other women in my age group, that can still feel young and can still do it!"

The High Roller hopefuls that make the team will be performing at select games throughout the 2022 Las Vegas Aces season.

For more information on the High Rollers and Wild Card Crew click here.

