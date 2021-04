LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, the world's tallest observation wheel is celebrating seven years.

You can soar 550 feet above the center of the Las Vegas Strip on the High Roller.

And for the first time since July 2021, the High Roller is reintroducing its happy half-hour experience this week.

Cabins can accommodate up to 10 guests aged 21 and over for the promotion.