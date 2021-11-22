Here's where you can donate to Nevadans in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the season for giving, and the Nevada community is stepping up to help their neighbors in need.

For those wondering where to donate or how to help, 13 Action News has compiled a list of organizations seeking donations this holiday season.

Bring It Back clothing store's canned food drive



Now through Nov. 24

Drop off location: 1512 S. Main St. #1122, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Bring It Back is collecting canned food donations for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Those who make a donation will be entered in a raffle to win a PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. One raffle ticket will be given per can of food donated.

PT’s Taverns 23rd annual toy drive



Now through Dec. 3

Bikes, toys, and monetary donations can be dropped off at all PT's Tavern locations through the duration of the toy drive. The items collected will support 98.5 KLUC's "Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive," which benefits HELP of Southern Nevada's holiday toy assistance program.

HomeAid Southern Nevada/CARE Complex Winter Pop-Up Shop



Now through Dec. 3

Clothing and other personal items can be donated to HomeAid Southern Nevada, which will create a pop-up shop providing unhoused people with the chance to "shop" for the donated goods. Those who wish to help can also purchase blankets, coats, and socks through HomeAid's Amazon wishlist here. The pop-up shop will be opened on Dec. 11.

Those benefited by the pop-up shop can also receive backpacks packed with scarves, hats, gloves, shampoo, body wash, lotion and other personal care items, according to a press release from HomeAid.

The donation drive is in partnership with CARE Complex. A list of clothing and other items accepted by that organization can be found here.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission



Thanksgiving meal drive: A donation of $2.17 can provide a meal and care services for someone who is homeless or in crisis, according to Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Donations can be made through the organization's website here.

Blanket collection drive: Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at 480 W. Bonanza Road

The rescue mission will collect new or gently used blankets, beanies, coats, hygiene and personal care items, and toys at a drive-thru donation event.

Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at 480 W. Bonanza Road

If you know of a charitable organization that could be featured on this list, email webmaster@ktnv.com with information.

